MA770
Wireless Speaker
Master & Dynamic has partnered with renowned architect Sir David Adjaye to design a bold and immersive new speaker that draws upon distinctive premium materials and sensory-focused craftsmanship for which both partners are known.
$1,800
The New Geometry of Sound™
Introducing The
MA770 Wireless Speaker
Sculptural Composition
Cast in a new geometric form, the proprietary concrete composite provides exceptional acoustic benefits such as increased dampening, reduced resonance, and a purer sound. The dampening properties are so high that the speaker can play at full volume without causing a record to skip or the table and floor to vibrate.
Premium Materials
Outfitted with dual 4" woven Kevlar long throw woofers, a 1.5" titanium tweeter and diamond-cut anodized aluminum controls. An elegant, magnetically attached steel grille is removable for those that prefer the look of the exposed components and hand-finished concrete.
Immersive Sound
Constructed in a seamless, sealed concrete composite form, the speaker (16 x 20 x 10 in) easily fills a large room with sonically sophisticated sound, powered by 100 Watts of Class D amplification. It can be used as a single unit, stereo pair or multi-room setup via Chromecast built-in.
Inspired by wide open spaces
and the most intimate places.
The power of sound
and its ability to transform you.
The purest materials
in the most uncommon ways.
Experience the New Geometry of Sound.
David Adjaye
Master & Dynamic
"This speaker is not about the traditional idea of making boxes,
but about a directional form. I became fascinated with the idea
of using triangles to break down the mass of the box, and
to see if we could dissolve the sense of volume through sculptural
detail. We created a new geometry for this speaker.
A new geometry of sound."
Sir David Adjaye
Sir David Adjaye is recognized as a leading architect of his generation. Born in Tanzania to Ghanaian parents, his influences range from contemporary art, music and science to Africa art forms and the civic life of cities. His most recent project, the National Museum of African American History in Culture, opened on the National Mall in Washington D.C in 2016 and was named "Cultural Event of the Year" by the New York Times and "Best Architecture of 2016" by the Wall Street Journal.
Connectivity
Wireless speaker that operates as a single unit or stereo pair via Chromecast built-in.
Chromecast
built-in
Bluetooth
4.1
Auxiliary &
Optical
Stream music, podcasts and more
wirelessly by tapping the Cast icon on your mobile device.
Compatible with all Chromecast
enabled music streaming services.
Technical
Specifications
MA770
mm: 410 x 510 x 245
in: 16 x 20 x 10
1.5" Titanium Dome
Dual 4" Woven Kevlar Long Throw Woofers
100W Class D 3 Discrete Channels
16kg/35lbs
Seamless cast, Ported
Proprietary grey concrete composite, stainless steel, anodized aluminum
Detachable 2m region-specific power cable
Dual band 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.1 with BLE
Chromecast built-in, Bluetooth 4.1 with BLE, 3.5mm Auxiliary Analog, TOSLINK Optical Audio
Chromecast enabled applications including: Spotify, Tidal, Pandora, Soundcloud, Deezer and more
Chromecast built-in and Google Home are trademarks of Google Inc.
MoMA DESIGN STORE
44 West 53 Street, NYC, United States(212) 767-1050
MoMA DESIGN STORE, SOHO
81 Spring Street, NYC, United States(646) 613-1367
COLETTE
213 rue Saint-Honoré, Paris, Île-de-France 75001, France(+33) 1 55 35 33 90