Sir David Adjaye is recognized as a leading architect of his generation. Born in Tanzania to Ghanaian parents, his influences range from contemporary art, music and science to Africa art forms and the civic life of cities. His most recent project, the National Museum of African American History in Culture, opened on the National Mall in Washington D.C in 2016 and was named "Cultural Event of the Year" by the New York Times and "Best Architecture of 2016" by the Wall Street Journal.