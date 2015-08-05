Boom Mic

MA770

Wireless Speaker

Master & Dynamic has partnered with renowned architect Sir David Adjaye to design a bold and immersive new speaker that draws upon distinctive premium materials and sensory-focused craftsmanship for which both partners are known.

$1,800

The New Geometry of Sound™

Introducing The
MA770 Wireless Speaker

Sculptural Composition

Cast in a new geometric form, the proprietary concrete composite provides exceptional acoustic benefits such as increased dampening, reduced resonance, and a purer sound. The dampening properties are so high that the speaker can play at full volume without causing a record to skip or the table and floor to vibrate.

Premium Materials

Outfitted with dual 4" woven Kevlar long throw woofers, a 1.5" titanium tweeter and diamond-cut anodized aluminum controls. An elegant, magnetically attached steel grille is removable for those that prefer the look of the exposed components and hand-finished concrete.

Immersive Sound

Constructed in a seamless, sealed concrete composite form, the speaker (16 x 20 x 10 in) easily fills a large room with sonically sophisticated sound, powered by 100 Watts of Class D amplification. It can be used as a single unit, stereo pair or multi-room setup via Chromecast built-in.

Inspired by wide open spaces
and the most intimate places.
The power of sound
and its ability to transform you.
The purest materials
in the most uncommon ways.
Experience the New Geometry of Sound.

Connectivity

Wireless speaker that operates as a single unit or stereo pair via Chromecast built-in.

  • Chromecast
    built-in

  • Bluetooth
    4.1

  • Auxiliary &
    Optical

Music

Stream music, podcasts and more
wirelessly by tapping the Cast icon on your mobile device.

Streaming Services

Compatible with all Chromecast
enabled music streaming services.

phone

Technical
Specifications

Model

MA770

Dimensions

mm: 410 x 510 x 245

in: 16 x 20 x 10

Tweeter

1.5" Titanium Dome

Woofers

Dual 4" Woven Kevlar Long Throw Woofers

Amplification

100W Class D 3 Discrete Channels

Weight

16kg/35lbs

Cabinet Type

Seamless cast, Ported

Materials

Proprietary grey concrete composite, stainless steel, anodized aluminum

Cable

Detachable 2m region-specific power cable

Wireless Connectivity

Dual band 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.1 with BLE

Connectivity

Chromecast built-in, Bluetooth 4.1 with BLE, 3.5mm Auxiliary Analog, TOSLINK Optical Audio

Streaming Services

Chromecast enabled applications including: Spotify, Tidal, Pandora, Soundcloud, Deezer and more

Chromecast built-in and Google Home are trademarks of Google Inc.

    Where to Buy

  • MoMA DESIGN STORE

    44 West 53 Street, NYC, United States

    (212) 767-1050

  • MoMA DESIGN STORE, SOHO

    81 Spring Street, NYC, United States

    (646) 613-1367

  • COLETTE

    213 rue Saint-Honoré, Paris, Île-de-France 75001, France

    (+33) 1 55 35 33 90

